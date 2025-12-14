Former student haunt gets a new lease of life as a board game bar

Ixelles newest bar offers hundreds of games for visitors to play, at just €5 per person. Credit: Chez Cubitus/Facebook

A former Ixelles student haunt has received a second life, becoming Chez Cubitus, a new international board games bar boasting 500 games aiming to unplug Brussels residents and bring people together around the table.

The space that once housed Luigi's Café, a beloved institution for Dutch-speaking VUB students near Etterbeek station, has been transformed. In its place, Chez Cubitus has opened its second Brussels location at Boulevard Général Jacques 253 in Ixelles, bringing modern board gaming culture to the chic Ixelles neighbourhood.

"It's a modern board game bar where we don't have Monopoly," explains "Cubitus", the owner who has lent his name to the establishment. "We won't have Stratego and that sort of thing. Modern board games are rare here."

With seven years of experience running board game bars, Cubitus has curated a collection of between 300 to 500 games at last count, a number that continues to grow as the venue settles into its new home. The concept is straightforward: pay €5 per person for unlimited access to the game library, order drinks and light bites, and settle in for an evening of discovery.

What sets Chez Cubitus apart is the personalised service. Staff don't just hand over boxes and wish customers luck. "We advise you on the games, we explain them to you," Cubitus says. "I'm pretty good at identifying people and saying, 'You want to play this, in my opinion, I'll help you discover it.'"

The venue caters to Brussels' multilingual community, with service available in French and English. Many games in the collection are language-independent, relying on symbols rather than text.

"When I explain the rules in French or English, you'll be able to play them in any language," Cubitus notes, adding that some of its Dutch-speaking student workers can also help welcome guests in their language.

Beyond casual gaming, Chez Cubitus hosts weekly events. Chess enthusiasts gather every Tuesday, whilst Mondays feature various gaming events. Starting soon, poker tables will be available for those wanting to learn the game in a friendly, money-free environment where players earn points through an app rather than wagering cash.

The bar also functions as a retail space. Customers who enjoy a game can purchase it directly, with a discount offered as an incentive. "The aim is to get people to stop buying games they don't know," Cubitus explains. "Test it out, try it and see if it works. If you like it, then buy it and take it home."

For Cubitus, the business model is simple but important: bringing people together in an increasingly digital world. "There are plenty of board games that have been translated into video games, and they actually work," he acknowledges. "But it's still not as much fun as when we're all sitting around a table, having a drink, talking nonsense, telling each other about our day."

Chez Cubitus is open Monday to Friday from 5 pm, and weekends from 2 pm. The venue welcomes everyone, from casual gamers to strategic thinkers looking for complex challenges. "It's rare that people who come once don't come again," Cubitus says with confidence.

For expats seeking social connection beyond the usual bar scene, this newest addition to the Ixelles nightlife offers something different: a space where conversation and competition meet over cardboard and dice.