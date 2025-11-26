Day 3 of Belgium's national strike: Several disruptions as workers join action

Credit: Belga

Belgium is set to face significant disruptions today as both the public and private sectors join the final day of the country's three-day strike.

The days of action were called by the Belgian trade unions last month to denounce a series of austerity measures by the centre-right Federal Government, impacting pensions and working conditions, among other things.

On Monday, the first day of the multi-day strike, the Arizona coalition officially reached an agreement on its federal budget, which seeks to reduce the government deficit by €9.2 billion by 2029.

The agreement was met with criticism from unions, with the union FGTB-ABVV saying it "places the burden on those who work and are ill, while large fortunes once again get off lightly."

The first two days of union actions this week were marked by disruptions to some administrative services as well as significant disruptions to public transport and bin bag collections. These are set to continue today.

Although no big demonstrations are planned across the capital, picket lines throughout the country may cause additional traffic disruptions and block the entrance to some shops and companies, according to a spokesperson for the union CGSLB-ACLVB.

[08:09] - Brussels police warns of afternoon traffic disruptions

A demonstration is set to take place in the capital between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The local police advise avoiding the following areas: Place du Trône, Rue du Luxembourg, Place du Luxembourg, Rue de Trêves, Rue Belliard, Place Jean Rey.

🪧 Ce mercredi 26 novembre, une manifestation traversera #Bruxelles. Des embarras de circulation sont à prévoir de 13h à 16h. Nous vous conseillons d'éviter les secteurs suivants : Départ : place du Trône Arrivée : place Jean Rey Parcours : place du Trône, rue du Luxembourg,… pic.twitter.com/c3CuaBRqDO — PolBru (@zpz_polbru) November 25, 2025

[07:58] - Metro 1 interrupted between Merode and Tomberg

Brussels metro line 1 is temporarily interrupted between the two areas due to the presence of smoke, according to STIB.

The disruption should be resolved in around one hour.

[06:31] - Only two metros in Brussels

Metro lines 1 and 5, and tram lines 4 (between Brussels-North and Héros - extended to Dieweg), 8, and 82 (between Station Berchem and Wiels) are running in the capital, according to transport operator STIB.

There are currently no buses due to the picket lines. There are also fewer trams.

[05:56] - Fewer trains across Belgium

The railway services by SNCB will continue to face disruptions until the end of today, with the timetables being regularly updated online.

Around three in five IC trains connecting major Belgian cities will run today. Meanwhile, only two out of five local and suburban trains (L and S trains) will be running.

There will also be fewer peak-hour trains running during rush hours.

[05:49] - Flights as scheduled at smaller airports

The Antwerp and Ostend-Bruges airports are expected to be fully operational today, according to spokespeople at both airports.

Generally, smaller airports have had limited disruptions during general strikes.

[05:46] - Cancelled flights in Brussels

The Brussels South Charleroi Airport has been paralysed by the national strike, after cancelling all departing and arriving flights scheduled for today.

No flights are departing from Brussels Airport in Zaventem. While some flights will land at the capital's airport, over half of arriving flights were already cancelled ahead of today.

