   
Over 850 fines for littering cigarettes in City of Brussels since 2019
Wednesday, 22 September, 2021
    Credit: Needpix

    The City of Brussels has issued 864 fines for littering cigarette butts in the territory since 2019, Brussels alderman for cleanliness Zoubida Jellab announced this week.  

    When asked for a timeframe by opposition councillor Geoffroy Coomans De Brachène, Jellab said that 199 fines for discarding cigarette butts had been issued in 2019, 467 in 2020 and 198 in the first part of 2021.

    These fines came alongside various awareness-raising actions, particularly in the catering sector. Since 2019; 165 ashtrays have been placed on signposts and 131 on so-called “smart” bins, with Jellab assuring that “this will continue.”

    Those caught littering faced fines of €50 up until 2020, when the fine was raised to €200. According to Jellab, only 24 of the 864 fines were contested.

    This news comes after a clean-up action on Brussels streets collected 65,000 cigarette butts this Car-Free Sunday. 250 volunteers took part in the Clean Walk, collecting the butts and filling 30 rubbish bags with litter.

