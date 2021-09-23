Suspect arrested for murder of resident (85) in Brussels care home

A month after the murder of an 85-year-old resident of a care home in Anderlecht, a suspect has been arrested, confirmed the Brussels public prosecutor’s office.

The suspect was arrested for questioning on 22 September, and while the public prosecutor is not communicating about the male suspect’s identity or motive at the moment, he is reportedly another resident of the care home.

After his interrogation on Thursday, the man was charged with murder and placed under an arrest warrant, the public prosecutor announced.

Related News:

The victim, identified only as Grazia O., was found dead in her room in the Clos Bizet residential care home in Anderlecht on 23 August. According to several media outlets, her throat had been slit, but the public prosecutor’s office has yet to confirm this.

The investigation is ongoing.