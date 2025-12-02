Design Museum Brussels celebrates 10th anniversary with free tickets

Skateboards pictured during a press visit of the exposition 'Skateboard' in the Design Museum Brussels in Brussels, on Friday 04 April 2025. Credit: Belga

The Design Museum Brussels is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year with free entry on 6 and 7 December, inviting the public to explore its collections and exhibitions.

Opened in 2015, the museum has become a leading institution for the history of 20th-century design and contemporary works.

It houses two major permanent collections: The Plastic Design Collection, showcasing plastic design from the Golden Sixties, and Belgi(um) Design, highlighting iconic moments and figures in Belgian design.

Over the past decade, the museum has hosted nearly 50 temporary exhibitions and conducted seven off-site projects. Its collection now includes approximately 2,300 pieces, a 20% increase since its opening.

On 30 October, the museum reached a milestone by welcoming its millionth visitor. It has also developed partnerships with European institutions such as the Vitra Design Museum in Germany and the Design Museum in London.

Events marking its anniversary include guided tours around the Design and Comics: Living in a Box exhibition on Sunday and a children’s reading activity for ages seven and up on 10 December.

Celebrations will continue on 14 December with another edition of Design Brunch, combining a buffet, guided tours, and a creative workshop for children aged 6 to 14.

