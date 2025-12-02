The Brussels Times writer Breandán Kearney wins top prizes

TBT Magazine writer Breandán Kearney. Credit: Cliff Lucas

The Brussels Times Magazine has scored a double triumph on the international beer-writing circuit, with Breandán Kearney winning top honours on both sides of the Atlantic.

At the North American Guild of Beer Writers awards, Kearney took first place in the prestigious Best Beer and Food Writing category for his feature, Brew and Brie: Unlocking the perfect Belgian beer and cheese pairings, published in the April issue of The Brussels Times Magazine.

Competing against 246 entries from 78 writers across 12 countries, his piece emerged as the judges’ favourite in a field celebrating the best in global beer journalism. Kearney also won the Best Podcast prize for his Belgian Smaak series about Belgian beer culture.

Just weeks later, Kearney added a second trophy, this time in London at the British Guild of Beer Writers Awards.

His article, From grain to green: the sustainable shift in Belgian brewing, published in June, was named Best Communication about Sustainability in Beer and Pubs, highlighting the environmental transformation of Belgium’s brewing sector.