Strike in Brussels and Wallonia today: What disruptions to expect?

Credit: Belga

Everyday life in Brussels is being interrupted again due to demonstrations and a general strike on Monday 15 December. This time, all sectors of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation are protesting against regional austerity plans.

The joint union front is organising a demonstration and strike "by all sectors within the Wallonia-Brussels Federation (French Community Government) against the measures in the budget agreement on 15 December 2025 in Brussels."

The disruptions on Monday are limited to the French-speaking community and will affect specific sectors – such as schools, nurseries, and public services – which are impacted by the recent budget of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation.

Brussels public transport operator STIB/MIVB will not take part in the strike, a spokesperson confirmed to The Brussels Times.

Protestors will gather on Place du Luxembourg at 10am. The march will leave around 10:30am and will end around noon at the beginning of Rue du Congrès in front of a stage. Traffic in the area will be disrupted.

"In its 2026 budget, the government of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation is making huge savings in the areas of childcare, education, and youth support," Eric Dubois, national sector manager at the General Confederation of Liberal Trade Unions of Belgium (CGSLB), told La Libre.

Posing a real threat

This, he stressed, is worrying because there will be repercussions: for example, on working conditions or on the availability of places in childcare facilities.

"The inconsistency is that, in its policy statement, this government announced its intention to create new childcare places. That was one of its objectives," Dubois stressed.

The joint front is expected to meet on Monday with the Minister-President of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, Elisabeth Degryse (Les Engagés) and the leader of Les Engagés, Yvan Verougstraete.

"We will explain to them that the austerity measures currently on the table pose a real threat to the provision of services to the population in the various sectors concerned, such as education, culture, and childcare," he said.

A similar action was already carried out for three days in November to protest against various budget cuts by the Federal Government.