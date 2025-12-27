Best clubbing parties in Brussels on New Years' Eve

Are you celebrating New Year’s Eve in Brussels and feel like going out?

Well, look no further. Here are our picks for the best club nights being organised in the Belgian capital.

C12 x NYE

C12, Rue du Marché aux Herbes 116, 1000 Brussels

A 24-hour electronic music party in the heart of Brussels, spanning house, techno, bass, and breaks from the likes of Laulo Sea & Dana Kuehr, and Karla Bohm b2b Violently Happy.

The club will bring together some of the most celebrated players with a line-up spanning its two iconic rooms. You can buy a ticket for the night party (00:30-07:30), the day party (09:30-00:00) or both!

Vostock NYE — 24h Buda

Buda (club), 96, Chaussée de Buda, 1130 Brussels, Belgium

In the same vein, we have another 24-hour marathon organised by the Vostock collective at Molenbeek's Buda. Vostock have been an essential cog in the Brussels underground machine.

You may have danced behind their float at Brussels Pride this year. It is a group that understands the nexus between culture and protest by organising euphoric and energetic parties. This NYE, they are calling out the "shareholders shaping our floor" and "sponsors posing as subculture".

Fuse presents: NYE with Rødhåd & Anabel Arroyo

Fuse, Rue Blaes 208, 1000 Brussels, Belgium

Now in its 31st year, Brussels techno institution Fuse is organising a signature techno party on New Year's Eve with two very special guests.

First is Germany's techno viking god Rødhad, who has dominated the scene for over 10 years with his refined techno productions and DJ sets, blending dub techno, industrial techno, and classic, driving sounds.

Alongside him is the Spanish rising star Anabel Arroyo, who recently moved to London to become resident at FOLD after making her name at Crow Techno Club Madrid. She plays explosive techno sets that can make you both bounce and groove.

NYE @ UMI

UMI, Rue du Marché aux Fromages 10, 1000 Brussels, Belgium

The UMI family are back with their New Year's Eve party, a night of community love and alternative electronic music. The very central UMI club is located inside the space where the old Zodiak used to be.

This year, familiar faces return: KAYU and Snej, former residents who shaped UMI’s sound from day one, alongside their trusted firestarter Djeson, who organisers say is the "real secret cheat code to ignite any dancefloor".

New Year Warehouse Rave (3 Stages)

La Fabriek, Rue de la Petite Ile 1A, 1070 Brussels, Belgium

One of the coolest warehouse spaces in the city, La Fabriek (formerly known as Studio City Gate), is organising a huge party with three stages. You can expect all types of electronic sounds apt for a warehouse rave, with a huge underground line-up.

The party at the former chemicals factory in Anderlecht is New Year's Eve most affordable option, as organisers want partygoers to enjoy New Year's without breaking the bank. The party goes on until 08:00 on New Year's Day.

Madame Moustache: New Year Eve 2026

5, Quai au Bois à Brûler 7, 1000 Bruxelles

The iconic Madame Moustache in Sainte-Catherine is your go-to event if you want to sing along with some retro classics. As it takes place in a quirky bar, it is a perfect alternative for those where full-on clubbing isn't your cup of tea.

Expect 40 years of dancefloor hits, spanning disco, 1980s classics, as well as more recent house music hits. The time machine will run from 1980 to 2020, from Giorgio Moroder to Breakbot, and Abba to Justice. You will also get a free glass of bubbles and free hors-d'œuvres before midnight.

