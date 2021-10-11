   
Climate activists occupy Green and Ecolo headquarters following climate march
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 11 October, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Back To The Climate?...
Thousands of solar panels in Flanders cut out...
Climate activists occupy Green and Ecolo headquarters following...
Belgian helicopter used to rescue migrants off the...
Girls take over ministerial positions to draw attention...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 11 October 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Back To The Climate?
    Thousands of solar panels in Flanders cut out on sunny days due to overvoltage
    Climate activists occupy Green and Ecolo headquarters following climate march
    Belgian helicopter used to rescue migrants off the French coast
    Girls take over ministerial positions to draw attention to girls’ rights
    Belgian police illegally used facial recognition software
    Most food delivery workers are here illegally
    ‘More determined than ever’: Tens of thousands march for climate justice
    Angela Merkel reaffirms Germany’s commitment to Israel’s security
    Flemish minister lifts protection on four listed monuments
    Ghent shops could soon open every Sunday
    France tightens border with Belgium to stop transmigrants
    Trains: Fewer passengers, but not in incidents
    Sophie Wilmès stresses Belgium’s support for end of death penalty
    Tooth hygiene: You’re doing it wrong, says High Council
    Brexit: London steps up the pressure on Brussels ahead of EU proposals on Northern Ireland
    ‘Not changing system’: Belgium criticised for not prioritising climate change
    New fast train will link Antwerp and Hasselt
    Over 800 demonstrate against Covid Safe Ticket in Liège
    Coronavirus-France: About 45,000 demonstrate against health pass
    View more
    Share article:

    Climate activists occupy Green and Ecolo headquarters following climate march

    Monday, 11 October 2021

    From Tegengas Dégaze on Twitter

    Members of the Dégaze Tegengas collective that participated in yesterday’s massive climate march have been occupying the headquarters of Groen and Ecolo on Rue Van Orley in Brussels since 10:00 AM Monday morning.

    A day after the event drew tens of thousands of activists to the streets of Brussels, demanding immediate action to protect the planet and mitigate the effects of climate change, the occupiers are asking specifically for changes to the subsidy mechanism for gas plants.

    A space in the entrance hall of the Green and Ecolo headquarters is currently occupied by about 30 people, according to Bruzz.

    Banners were hung up inside as well as on the façade, with inscriptions condemning new mega-projects such as gas power stations.

    Translation: Occupation of the headquarters of @groen and @Ecolo to demand the cancellation of new gas power plants, which are unnecessary, climate disastrous, socially unjust and undemocratic!

    Dégaze Tegengas wants Ecolo climate minister Zakia Khattabi and Green energy minister Tinne van der Straeten to cancel the subsidy auction for gas plants, which takes place on 15 October.

    “Walking in the climate march means choosing a 100% sustainable future, without fossil fuels, without nuclear energy and without other senseless mega-projects such as the extension of Liège Airport, the plastic factory of Ineos, the Boucle du Hainaut or the building of the Josaphat site,” said Dégaze Tegengas.

    The collective says that the time for debate has passed and this occupation is the beginning of a series of protests.

    Related News

     

    “We oppose a policy of infinite economic growth on a finite planet,” they said.

    “The climate disaster is in full swing and is already hitting people in the most precarious situations in Belgium and the rest of the world. The time for feeble compromises and lobbying is over.”

    Activists like those in Dégaze Tegengas and those who participated in Sunday’s march say that efforts made by the government to combat the climate crisis are undermined by it not taking the crisis seriously.

    Latest news

    Belgium in Brief: Back To The Climate?
    On Sunday, tens of thousands of people marched again in Brussels to urge the government to shift its focus back to the climate crisis, after a ...
    Thousands of solar panels in Flanders cut out on sunny days due to overvoltage
    Thousands of solar panels stopped producing electricity during very sunny days this year as a result of more energy being produced than was being ...
    Belgian helicopter used to rescue migrants off the French coast
    On Sunday afternoon, a Belgian helicopter from the Koksijde air base was deployed in a rescue operation off the French coast. The French ...
    Girls take over ministerial positions to draw attention to girls’ rights
    Two young girls took over the roles of Foreign Affairs minister Sophie Wilmès and Meryame Kitir, federal minister of Development Cooperation and ...
    Belgian police illegally used facial recognition software
    Despite explicit denial by the Federal Police, it appears that the Belgian police force did use the facial recognition tool Clearview AI even though ...
    Most food delivery workers are here illegally
    A majority of food delivery workers active in Brussels are in the country illegally, have no papers and no protection against exploitation, Le Soir ...
    ‘More determined than ever’: Tens of thousands march for climate justice
    On Sunday, tens of thousands of people took part in the #BackToTheClimate march in Brussels, the first large-scale demonstration of its kind in 18 ...
    Angela Merkel reaffirms Germany’s commitment to Israel’s security
    Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Israel on Sunday on her last visit to the country while still in office after the German elections. This was her ...
    Flemish minister lifts protection on four listed monuments
    Flemish heritage minister Matthias Diependaele (N-VA) has temporarily lifted the protection on four of the region’s listed monuments, while public ...
    Ghent shops could soon open every Sunday
    Shops in Ghent could soon be allowed to open every Sunday after a decision to bypass current laws requiring them to close for at least 24 hours a ...
    France tightens border with Belgium to stop transmigrants
    The French government is to deploy extra police officers on the border with Belgium, to stop the flow of transmigrants who travel via Belgium to ...
    Trains: Fewer passengers, but not in incidents
    Passenger traffic on trains in Belgium went down sharply in 2020, a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the number of incidents was hardly ...