Over €16,000 in fines issued for fly tipping in Brussels

Illustrative image of waste. Credit: Belga/Jens Theys

The city of Brussels and its local police carried out a large-scale operation against fly tipping last weekend, issuing fines totalling €16,510.

Over 1.02 tonnes of illegally dumped waste were removed from various neighbourhoods across Brussels.

On Saturday, a team consisting of three police officers, one enforcement officer, and two logistical staff targeted the Bockstael neighbourhood. They identified around 20 non-compliant bin bags and traced the perpetrators of three major cases of illegal dumping, which involved items such as old refrigerators, chairs, and baby seats. Three individuals were caught in the act.

A similar operation took place on Sunday in the Louise neighbourhood. Authorities identified 48 non-compliant bin bags, illegally discarded cardboard, and seven unauthorised posters. Once again, three individuals were caught in the act. Approximately 560 kilograms of illegal waste were removed from the area surrounding Louise.

“We are strengthening the collaboration between our public cleanliness service and the local police zone,” said Anas Ben Abdelmoumen, councillor for cleanliness. “Through these operations, we are sending a clear message: those who pollute our neighbourhoods and harm the quality of life of our residents will be penalised and face significant consequences.”

