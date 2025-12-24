Possible disruptions to Brussels public transport on Friday

Illustration picture of people at a station of the Brussels Public Transport operator MIVB-STIB. Credit: Belga

Public transport in Brussels is likely to face disruptions on Boxing Day due to a union action, warned the transport operator, STIB/MIVB, on Wednesday.

One of the three STIB trade unions is planning to block transport depots on Friday, 26 December, which could impact the transport services across the capital, explained STIB spokesperson Françoise Ledune

Ledune says it is too early to predict the extent of the disruptions of this action; however, more information is expected from 6 am on Friday.

Due to the Christmas holiday period, customer service will be limited, meaning that the transport operator is unlikely to be able to respond to individual queries about specific lines.

Nonetheless, passengers can still consult the STIB website and social media pages for the latest updates.

In a statement on Wednesday, the transport operator denounced the action "which penalises passengers" and called on the " small group behind the initiative to act responsibly and engage in dialogue."

Related News