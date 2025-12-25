King Philippe puts the 'common good' at the heart of his Christmas message (video)

This picture distributed on Wednesday 24 December 2025 showing King Philippe of Belgium. Credit: Belga/BELGA/Phot Pool AP/Francois Walschaerts

King Philippe, in his traditional Christmas and New Year address on Wednesday, called for the protection of the “common good” even when it requires making difficult decisions.

The monarch lamented that the common good is increasingly “pushed aside or even rejected in favour of personal interests.”

Opening his speech, King Philippe highlighted the importance of addressing climate issues, stating that “The preservation of the common good begins with safeguarding our planet.”

He acknowledged that the COP30 summit “perhaps did not meet all expectations” but noted that efforts since the Paris Agreement are beginning to yield “promising results.”

The King also warned about threats to “the most precious common good,” peace, which he said is “endangered by hegemonic ambitions, particularly in Ukraine.”

He reaffirmed Belgium’s “strong and resolute” support for the Ukrainian people, stressing that “the country’s stance on Russian assets in no way undermines this commitment.”

Turning to domestic politics, King Philippe discussed the federal budget agreement, which he described as “a complex exercise at the very heart of the common good.”

He further emphasised the need for decisions to contribute to public financial recovery while preserving Belgium’s social model and prosperity. He acknowledged, however, that it is “normal” for the agreement to provoke “debates and tensions.”

The King concluded by urging Brussels negotiators to “finally agree on a programme serving the common good,” as the region has been awaiting a government formation for over 560 days.

This year, for the first time during King Philippe’s reign, the annual address was recorded in the octagonal library of Laeken Castle.

