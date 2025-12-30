Man arrested for taking his 87-year-old mother hostage

The incident happened in Forest. Credit: Belga/ Christophe Ketels

A man suspected of holding his 87-year-old mother hostage was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to the Midi police zone.

The incident occurred on the Chaussée de Forest in Forest at around midnight, when police were alerted that the man was detaining his mother.

Special units of the federal police intervened and apprehended the suspect. Police confirmed the elderly victim was unharmed during the events.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the case.

The Midi police zone has not released any further details at this time.

