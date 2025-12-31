Three people detained in Brussels over illegal sale of fireworks

A police officer with a gun. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

The Brussels North local police arrested three individuals on Tuesday for allegedly selling illegal fireworks via social media in Schaarbeek and Sint-Joost-ten-Node, the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.

Two suspects, aged 21 and 23, were detained in Schaarbeek. Fireworks were discovered in the vehicle of one of the suspects and during a subsequent house search, five boxes of fireworks were seized. The vehicle and fireworks have been confiscated.

A third suspect, a 38-year-old man, was apprehended in Sint-Joost-ten-Node. Fireworks were also found in his vehicle and during a house search. These, along with the vehicle, were confiscated.

The suspects are now at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office and will be summoned through a fast-track procedure to appear before the correctional court in March 2026.

The illegal sale of fireworks can result in penalties of up to two years in prison and fines of €8,000, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

They also reminded the public that possession, transportation, use, display, and sale of fireworks are currently banned in the Brussels-Capital Region, except for licensed professionals. Authorities will strictly monitor compliance with these regulations.

