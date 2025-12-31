Wednesday 31 December 2025
Three people detained in Brussels over illegal sale of fireworks

Wednesday 31 December 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Three people detained in Brussels over illegal sale of fireworks
A police officer with a gun. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

The Brussels North local police arrested three individuals on Tuesday for allegedly selling illegal fireworks via social media in Schaarbeek and Sint-Joost-ten-Node, the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.

Two suspects, aged 21 and 23, were detained in Schaarbeek. Fireworks were discovered in the vehicle of one of the suspects and during a subsequent house search, five boxes of fireworks were seized. The vehicle and fireworks have been confiscated.

A third suspect, a 38-year-old man, was apprehended in Sint-Joost-ten-Node. Fireworks were also found in his vehicle and during a house search. These, along with the vehicle, were confiscated.

The suspects are now at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office and will be summoned through a fast-track procedure to appear before the correctional court in March 2026.

The illegal sale of fireworks can result in penalties of up to two years in prison and fines of €8,000, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

They also reminded the public that possession, transportation, use, display, and sale of fireworks are currently banned in the Brussels-Capital Region, except for licensed professionals. Authorities will strictly monitor compliance with these regulations.

