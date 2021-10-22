Museum Nights Fever returns to Brussels on Saturday night

Rubber shoes shaped like human feet, used to disguise soldiers’ footprints in Southeast Asia and the Pacific, Credit: House of European History

After a break last year, Museum Nights Fever 2021 is back again with free visits to 32 museums hosting performances, music and other events.

The 2020 edition of Museum Night Fever did not take place because of various factors linked to social distancing that made the organisation of such a mass event involving many artistic and museum partners more complex not only logistically but also financially.

The night starts early at 7 pm on Saturday (23 October) and ends after midnight at 1 am. For a full list of the museums and the happenings there, click here .

A Covid Safe Ticket is required in order to enter the museums.

One of the museums participating in a night which promises to be full of sparks and surprises is the House of European History. It opens up for its temporary exhibition “ Fake for Real: A history of forgery and falsification” . The exhibition has been extended for three extra months until 30 January 2022, to give people more opportunity to visit the exhibition.

The museum has teamed up with CirQ, a production houses in Ghent, which specialises in performances and absurd humour, to organise several playful activities for visitors.

The exhibition has several parts dedicated to fake news throughout history, including current examples of fake news during the coronavirus period. Fake news is often considered the most apparent symptom of “post truth society” but is not restricted to any specific era. What is special about the current situation is that modern means of communication, notably the internet, allow for its rapid spread and dissemination on a global scale.

The Brussels Times