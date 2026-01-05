Molenbeek mayor announces her return to office after year-long medical leave

Dirk De Block, Molenbeek mayor Catherine Moureaux and Molenbeek alderman Ahmed El Khannouss pictured during the installation of the new Molenbeek city council in December 2024. Credit: Hatim Kaghat/Belga

After months of recovery from severe burnout, Molenbeek Mayor Catherine Moureaux has announced her return to office on 2 March.

Moureaux had stepped aside in early February last year, temporarily passing her responsibilities to Amet Gjanaj, who has served as acting mayor since then.

Speaking to Belga News Agency on Monday, Moureaux stated that January and February would allow her to complete her personal recovery journey. She said, “I finally see the light at the end of the tunnel and know I can fully resume my responsibilities."

The mayor expressed gratitude to those who had supported her during her recovery, citing “messages and gestures of solidarity and kindness that were immensely significant to me.”

Moureaux concluded by affirming her determination to continue serving the residents of Molenbeek with renewed vigour.

