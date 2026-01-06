Brussels iconic bar Rock Classic permanently closes doors

Rock Classic Bar. Credit: Instagram

The famous rock café in the centre of Brussels, Rock Classic Bar, has announced its permanent closure – a sudden decision that has led to the cancellation of more than 20 concerts scheduled in early 2026.

Located on Rue du Marché au Charbon in the heart of Brussels, the iconic bar will not reopen in 2026, the owner announced on social media on the second day of the year. With the closure, the bar's nearly 30 years of musical activity is coming to an end.

"30 years of musical pleasure, but Rock Classic is closing its doors," wrote owners Thierry and Gaëtan in a farewell message posted on Facebook. They thanked "all loyal customers and event partners," with a special mention for Soirées Cerises, organiser of alternative rock concerts.

This sudden closure has immediate consequences for the local music scene; at least 21 concerts scheduled between January and April have been cancelled.

No buyer found?

Soirées Cerises, which had been organising concerts at Rock Classic for around 15 years, confirmed the cancellation of its entire programme at the venue. "The Rock Classic venue, where Soirées Cerises had been organising concerts for 15 years, closed its doors abruptly and permanently the day before yesterday," said organiser Frédérick Bulté.

"Due to this unexpected closure, I am unfortunately forced to cancel the concerts scheduled for the coming weeks. I am deeply sorry, especially for those who were eagerly awaiting them."

In a message posted on the Soirées Cerises website, Bulté also mentioned the importance of the venue. "Rock Classic has been an important place for many of us, and it's a blow to see it disappear like this."

The exact reasons for the closure have not been specified. However, Rock Classic had reportedly been looking for a buyer for some time.

