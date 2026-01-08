Lifeless body found in Ganshoren

The logo of police zone Brussels West. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

A dead body was found in the Brussels municipality of Ganshoren on Tuesday evening, confirmed the Brussels West police zone (Jette, Ganshoren, Koekelberg, Molenbeek-Saint-Jean and Berchem-Sainte-Agathe) on Wednesday.

The Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office has opened a judicial investigation, Het Laatste Nieuws reports.

The Brussels West police were called on Tuesday evening at around 7.50 pm to Clos Saint-Martin in Ganshoren, not far from Avenue Van Overbeke. Once they arrived, they discovered the body of a deceased person.

A security perimeter was set up and the usual investigations were carried out. The cause of death remains unknown at this time, but evidence suggests a violent death, RTBF reports.