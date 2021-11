The Brussels fire brigade found an injured roe deer fawn in the Sonian Forest on Friday evening.

The animal was spotted around 6:00 PM at the junction of drève des Mésanges and drève du Tambour, said fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

“It was injured in the neck, presumably because of a dog bite,” he said. “Our A.R.T. (Animal Rescue Team) entrusted ‘Bambi’s nephew’ to the good care of SOS Wild Animals in Geraardsbergen.”