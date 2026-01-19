Person dies after being hit by police car in Brussels

Illustrative image of a police sign. Credit: Belga

A person was killed on Monday after being hit by a Federal police car in the Brussels municipality of Ixelles, according to the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office.

The incident occurred on Monday morning around 7 a.m. on Avenue de la Couronne. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The Prosecutor's Office was notified of the incident and has since launched an investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident.

An investigating judge has been appointed for the case, as well as a traffic expert and a forensic doctor.

The Prosecutor's Office said in a statement that no further details will be provided as the investigation is ongoing.

This article was updated at 1:01 p.m.