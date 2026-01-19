Man stabbed in Uccle after noise dispute

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

A person was stabbed in the early hours of Sunday in Uccle during an altercation related to a noise complaint, according to the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office, confirming initial reports by local media.

The incident took place on Sunday at around 1.45 am on Chaussée de Waterloo.

According to the Public Prosecutor's office, a local resident had made a noise complaint about a nearby establishment. A dispute then arose between the resident and two employees of the establishment. An altercation broke out, during which one of the employees was wounded with a knife.

The victim was treated by the emergency services and taken to the hospital. His life is not in danger, according to the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office.

The three people involved were detained but were later released after being questioned.

An investigation is underway to determine the precise involvement of each individual in the incident. No further information can be disclosed at this stage, the public prosecutor's office emphasised.

