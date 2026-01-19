Multiple arrests in Brussels as fans turn violent following Africa Cup defeat

Football fans pictured after Morocco lost 1-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Morocco, Sunday 18 January 2026, near Zwarte Vijvers/ Etangs Noirs, in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Timon Ramboer

Eleven people were arrested and four police officers were injured on Sunday night in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean following a gathering after the Africa Cup of Nations final, Brussels-West police reported on Monday.

Authorities had deployed the same measures as during the semi-final, initially relying on citizen volunteers and local officials to manage the crowd. However, after the match concluded, troublemakers emerged, leading to police intervention to restore order.

The operation lasted about an hour, during which significant damage was recorded. Two bus stops were vandalised, a bank agency window was smashed, and bins were set on fire. Police are reviewing available video footage to identify those responsible for the arson.

Acting mayor of Molenbeek, Amet Gjanaj, revealed that before the final, the municipality had mobilised around 80 volunteers and officials to monitor the gathering, particularly near Étangs Noirs metro station.

"Around 150 troublemakers, some reportedly from Antwerp, sought confrontation. They began to form mini-blockades and started dispersing," Gjanaj stated. For safety, volunteers were instructed to withdraw.

Interior Minister Bernard Quintin condemned the violent groups, saying that they "tarnish the reputation of an entire community. They terrorise their neighbours and destroy their surroundings. The era of excuses is over. Justice must punish the identified offenders with absolute severity. The principle of ‘rioter-payer’ must be strictly enforced."

