Skeleton of man missing for 20 years found in Brussels home

The skeleton of Redzep Rhamanovski (pictured) was found in a home in Forest. Credit: Federal Police/Belga

The skeleton discovered last July in the basement of a home in Forest has been identified as a man reported missing since 2003, according to a statement released by the Federal Police on Tuesday.

Workers conducting renovation works on 16 July at a property on Rue Caporal Trésignies found the remains in the basement.

An investigation was launched immediately, with the Brussels Public Prosecutor appointing forensic experts, the federal police lab, and Disaster Victim Identification specialists to analyse the case. An anthropologist was also involved in the identification process.

The victim has been confirmed as Redzep Rahmanovski, born on 25 July 1976, of Macedonian nationality. He was last seen on the night of 16 July 2003, leaving his job at a restaurant in the Rue du Marché aux Fromages area of Brussels. He was subsequently reported missing.

Authorities are now appealing for anyone with information about Redzep Rahmanovski or his disappearance to come forward. “Discretion will be assured,” the police statement emphasised.

Information can be shared via opsporingen@police.belgium.eu or through the free hotline at 0800/30300.

