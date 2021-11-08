Saint-Josse adopts teleworking regulations...

With coronavirus figures continuing to worsen, the Brussels municipality of Saint-Josse approved a framework for teleworking for commune employees on Monday morning.

“Due to the ongoing health crisis, we are well aware that teleworking is a necessity in order to reduce the impact of Covid-19,” Mayor Emir KIR said in a press release. “This regulation was therefore necessary.”

The meeting included trade unions, who provided input into the regulations for telework which were ultimately approved unanimously.

They include a monthly stipend of €20 for the regional staff, along with the supply of material and technical assistance while guaranteeing continued municipal service to residents.

“With this fourth wave, we are among the first municipalities to introduce teleworking,” Mayor KIR said.

“And rightly so, because today the Federal Government is emphasising the necessity of teleworking in order to curb the spiral of infections.”

Belgium’s Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke warned last week that it was “time to push on the brakes” when it comes to containing the spread of the coronavirus, but stressed the importance of utilising existing measures like teleworking rather than introducing new ones.

In October, the Consultative Committee strongly recommended returning to teleworking where possible, and Vandenbroucke has now urged companies to make working from home possible for employees, saying the current situation requires that “urgent action be taken.”