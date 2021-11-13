Five people arrested as police crack down on crime in neighbourhoods around North Station

The Brussels-North police zone is cracking down on crime in the neighbourhood of the North station.

During the night from Wednesday to Thursday, they arrested five undocumented migrants and drew up 10 official reports, according to La Capitale.

The neighbourhood has long struggled with crime and mayors even asked the federal government to intervene, saying that help from immigration services is needed because so much of the crime stems from the presence of undocumented migrants, who are also often the victims.

The police action done on Wednesday involved random checks, but it’s not the first action this month.

“Our security actions in the North Quarter take place several times a week. They have been in place for several months and will continue,” police spokesperson Audrey Dereymaeker of the Brussels-North zone told La Capitale.

The actions come after repeated complaints about crime in the neighbourhood, both from residents and business owners, who’ve said the violence has gotten out of hand.

There were 25 people checked during the action on Wednesday night. Five of them were administratively arrested because they could not show proof of legal residence.

The Immigration Department was informed of their arrest, but they were released afterwards.

Three traffic fines were also issued and seven official reports were filed for possession of small quantities of drugs.