   
Five people arrested as police crack down on crime in neighbourhoods around North Station
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 13 November, 2021
Latest News:
Five people arrested as police crack down on...
Science vs. politics...
Nightlife Blackout: Demonstration held in Brussels against sexual...
Bedbugs ‘a growing problem’ in Brussels...
Coronavirus – Average of 10,000 infections per day...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Bedbugs ‘a growing problem’ in Brussels
    2
    Extra measures are ‘urgently needed’ across Belgium
    3
    Dutch government announces short, mild lockdown as cases rise
    4
    Belgium moved on to list of 10 countries of ‘very high concern’ by ECDC
    5
    Brussels Airlines unveils new logo with ‘Belgian Identity’
    Share article:

    Five people arrested as police crack down on crime in neighbourhoods around North Station

    Saturday, 13 November 2021

    Credit: Police Zone Brussels North

    The Brussels-North police zone is cracking down on crime in the neighbourhood of the North station.

    During the night from Wednesday to Thursday, they arrested five undocumented migrants and drew up 10 official reports, according to La Capitale.

    The neighbourhood has long struggled with crime and mayors even asked the federal government to intervene, saying that help from immigration services is needed because so much of the crime stems from the presence of undocumented migrants, who are also often the victims.

    The police action done on Wednesday involved random checks, but it’s not the first action this month.

    “Our security actions in the North Quarter take place several times a week. They have been in place for several months and will continue,” police spokesperson Audrey Dereymaeker of the Brussels-North zone told La Capitale.

    Related News

     

    The actions come after repeated complaints about crime in the neighbourhood, both from residents and business owners, who’ve said the violence has gotten out of hand.

    There were 25 people checked during the action on Wednesday night. Five of them were administratively arrested because they could not show proof of legal residence.

    The Immigration Department was informed of their arrest, but they were released afterwards.

    Three traffic fines were also issued and seven official reports were filed for possession of small quantities of drugs.

    Latest news

    Science vs. politics
    BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES Weekly analysis and untold stories With SAM MORGAN Other Brussels behind the scenes stories: A matter of common ...
    Nightlife Blackout: Demonstration held in Brussels against sexual violence in bars, clubs
    On Friday evening, the planned Nightlife Blackout took place in Brussels, with hundreds of people gathering in the centre of the city to protest ...
    Bedbugs ‘a growing problem’ in Brussels
    Bedbugs are becoming a “growing problem” in Brussels, according to research from Puerto, a non-profit organisation that supports (ex) homeless ...
    Coronavirus – Average of 10,000 infections per day reached
    Between 3 and 9 November, an average of 10,081 people were infected with Covid-19 every day in Belgium, according to figures from the Sciensano ...
    Extra measures are ‘urgently needed’ across Belgium
    With nearly 15,000 new Covid-19 cases confirmed on Monday, it is clear that "action is urgently needed" in all of Belgium, according to ...
    Dutch government announces short, mild lockdown as cases rise
    The Dutch Government has announced a short, partial lockdown of three weeks, starting on Saturday, to curb the rising number of Covid-19 infections ...
    Bird flu detected: Belgian poultry owners must confine their birds from Monday
    Everyone who keeps poultry must keep their animals caged up from Monday 15 November, as bird flu (H5N1) was discovered in a wild goose in the ...
    Belgium moved on to list of 10 countries of ‘very high concern’ by ECDC
    The situation of the Covid-19 epidemic continues to deteriorate and is considered of "very high concern" in ten countries and "high concern" in ...
    Ghent light festival will continue this weekend despite large crowds
    On Thursday evening, some 240,000 people filled Ghent's city centre to experience its light festival, packing streets with sauntering spectators. ...
    Brussels Airlines unveils new logo with ‘Belgian Identity’
    Brussels Airlines has unveiled a new logo as the airline hopes to embark on a new chapter for the company. The previous logo had been in use since ...
    Sexual assault cases handled by Brussels authorities doubles in three years
    The number of sexual offence cases handled by the Brussels public prosecutor's office has more than doubled in three years: from 924 cases in 2017 to ...
    Belgian F-16s intercept two Russian bombers over North Sea
    On Friday, two Russian TU-160 bombers flew through Dutch airspace over the North Sea. In response, two Belgian F-16s intercepted and escorted them, ...