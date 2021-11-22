Dott to add 2,000 new rental e-bikes to Brussels by end of year

European micro-mobility company Dott is expanding its Brussels fleet with the addition of 2,000 new e-bikes by the end of the year.

Dott’s blue scooters have been around Brussels for two and a half years now, and on Monday the e-bikes will begin joining the fleet.

“We are committed to freeing our cities with clean rides for everyone,” Maxim Romain, COO and Co-Founder, Dott, said in a press release.

“With more options for how to travel, we hope to encourage more people to choose to get around in an environmentally friendly way, helping our streets become less congested and more pleasant places to be.”

Brussels has long struggled with traffic congestion, taking home the title ‘most congested city in Belgium’ in an international traffic ranking last year.

Dott recently launched e-bikes in Paris and Rome, and Brussels will be the third city to host the bright blue bicycles.

Dott plans to add several thousand of the e-bikes across Europe as a whole in the coming months.

The aim is to provide “a new way to get around and make it easier for more people to choose through one single app the type of environmentally friendly travel that’s best for them,” the company said in a press release.

“Free from the restrictions of traffic, and without causing pollution, e-bikes provide an enjoyable way to take in the sights of the streets whilst moving around the city in the open air.”

The e-bikes have a top speed of 25 kph, and are priced the same as the scooters: €1 to unlock, then €0.20 per minute.

Passes are available to reduce costs for regular users, and apply to both the scooters and the bikes.