Circus festival takes over Brussels streets in March

Credit: UP - Circus & Performing Arts / Zenzel

The UP Festival will animate the Brussels Region from 19 to 29 March with more than 20 contemporary circus performances across the capital.

Over 71 shows are scheduled at 12 venues, ranging from tents and theatres to public spaces. The opening night will take place at UP - Circus & Performing Arts, featuring 'L'Homme Cirque' by Swiss tightrope walker David Dimitri and '2984' by Italian company MagdaClan, founded by Alessandro Maida. These acts will be performed multiple times during the festival.

Most performances will be repeated, giving audiences plenty of opportunities to experience awe, excitement, and reflection. Belgian and international artists will combine skill and artistic expression, showcasing acrobatics, motorised acts, juggling, dance, magic, and poetic moments.

Participants include renowned groups such as Back Pocket, L'Habeas Corpus Cie, Le Mur De La Mort, Compagnie Irrealista, Fabbrica C, Compagnie Rasposo, Charge Maximale de Rupture, and the Compagnie de Cirque "eia".

The festival will also serve as a networking hub for professionals, fostering collaboration and dialogue within the circus and performing arts sector.

