24-year-old man arrested after stabbing attack in Dendermonde

A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing incident on Saturday night in Dendermonde, the prosecutor’s office announced on Monday.

The attack occurred around 3:00 am near Dendermonde train station.

Police responded to a call reporting a stabbing and found a 28-year-old man injured in the neck. The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was arrested shortly afterwards in the vicinity. He was brought before an investigating judge, who issued a detention warrant on charges of attempted murder.

The man is expected to appear later this week before the council chamber, which will decide whether to extend his detention. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances and motive behind the attack.