What to do in Brussels this weekend: 27 February - 1 March

While we are not fully in the clear yet, it seems that winter has gradually started making way to spring from this week. Whether you want to spend the weekend inside or out, The Brussels Times gives you some tips.

From exhibitions on a range of topics to dancing workshops, treasure hunts and a food tour of the city, here's what's on in Brussels this weekend.

Art, music and culture

Made in Asia, Brussels Expo, Friday 27 February to Sunday 1 March

Lovers of manga, anime, and video games in Brussels, rejoice! The iconic Made in Asia festival is returning to the city this weekend, with cosplay, concerts, K-Pop dance competitions, drawing workshops, figurine exhibitions, and much more.

The event brings together Japanese artists, famous YouTubers, and Asian culture enthusiasts for an immersive festival at Brussels Expo – the perfect activity for a 100% (pop)cultural and festive geek weekend.

Find more information here.

Naked!, Brussels City Museum, until Sunday 1 March

The Brussels City Museum is exhibiting a dozen academic drawings that won prizes between 1841 and 1885. Created in charcoal by students at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Brussels, the drawings bear witness to the technical and artistic demands of 19th-century training.

Strikingly, the drawings exclusively involved male nudity: reflecting the heritage of classical antiquity, as well as a particular historical context, at a time when women were not admitted to formal artistic training.

Find more information here.

Design & Comics: Living in a Box, Design Museum Brussels, until Sunday 1 March

Through the collection of the Vitra Design Museum, the 'Living in a Box' exhibition explores the (unexpectedly close) relationship between design and the world of comics. To create a universally understood visual narrative, comic artists developed codes for conveying information – one of which is the placement of design objects.

Today, as print versions of comics give way to digital formats, graphic novels and manga have become a source of inspiration for remarkable design objects. This exhibition pays extra attention to design in Belgian comics.

Find more information here.

Get moving

'Small Steps, Big Feelings', Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Saturday 28 February

Always dreamed of becoming a ballet dancer, but never taken the leap? This workshop is designed for adults who are curious about ballet and want to learn more about it. No dance background is required.

Participants will be guided through basic ballet movements, posture, and coordination at an accessible pace. All that's needed is just curiosity and comfortable clothes.

Find more information here.

Out and about

Underground Treasure Hunt, Coudenberg Palace, until Sunday 1 March

During the Middle Ages, the Coudenberg Palace – the royal residence of Charles V – towered over Brussels. Now, what's left of the castle can be explored with an underground family treasure hunt, looking for the code to open the former king's treasure chest.

Equipped with a full backpack, little visitors can complete missions (such as a treasure map, fancy dress, puzzle, 3D glasses...) to get clues. If visitors manage to piece together the hints, they will find the password to open the treasure chest.

Find more information here.

Discover Brussels - Food Tours, various locations, Saturday 28 February and Sunday 1 March

Wander through Brussels on a food tour with a local guide and discover the city’s rich culinary heritage and vibrant local flavours. This is the perfect way to taste beloved Belgian specialities alongside hidden gems.

A buttery brioche, shrimp croquettes, hearty stew, world-class chocolate and even a secret dish – this three-hour experience has six tastings along the way: something for everyone. Along the way, a local guide shares even more insider tips and recommendations.

Find more information here.