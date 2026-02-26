Angèle invites fans to free show in Brussels tonight

Singer-songwriter Angèle. Credit: Belga

Singer Angèle has invited fans to a free event in Brussels for the launch of her latest single, What You Want.

The Belgian superstar announced on social media that she will be at Place de la Monnaie in central Brussels at 18:00 on Thursday for an in-person launch. Fans will be able to watch a free premiere of the music video, projected on the façade of La Monnaie opera house.

Her new single is a collaboration with the French electro duo Justice. It blends French and English, and combines an electro sound with Angèle’s smooth vocals.

Her management team said: "Angèle has chosen to unveil her new single and music video in Belgium for the world premiere.”

The release of the new single marks something of a comeback for the Brussels-born singer. Her last album, Nonante-Cinq was released in December 2021.

Since then, she has featured on tracks by Damso and Tamino, while her contribution to the cover of Nightcall premiered during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

