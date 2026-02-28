Changes to Brussels bus services to come into force on Monday

A STIB/MIVB bus in Brussels. Credit: STIB/MIVB

The Brussels transport operator, STIB/MIVB, has reminded passengers that bus services across the capital will be adjusted starting on Monday.

The changes will impact eight bus lines in the capital, namely lines 12, 21, 27, 33, 56, 60, 61, and 79.

As part of an effort to increase the efficiency of the transport network, STIB/MIVB is scrapping bus line 27 (Luxembourg – Pléiades) and 33 (Dansaert – Louise) from 2 March, which the operator noted are among the least used transport lines in Brussels.

All affected stops will continue to be served, however, via other bus lines, metro and tram services, with the alternative route options available on the STIB/MIVB travel planner.

The bus line 61 route is set to be extended to Pléiades from Monday, taking over part of the route of bus line 27. From Pléiades, passengers have access to a direct connection to metro lines 2 and 6 at Botanique.

The transport operator emphasised that stops between Montgomery and Luxembourg will be served by other lines at a higher frequency during both weekdays and weekends.

Changes in Schuman

In a statement earlier this week, STIB/MIVB announced that the bus lines which previously circulated in the Schuman roundabout will not return to their original routes once the construction work in the area is completed.

The bus services in the area have been diverted for almost two years due to the redevelopment project in the EU quarter, which began in late 2023.

The new layout of the Schuman roundabout will not allow the circulation of the STIB/MIVB bus lines, meaning the transport operator will officially change the final stop of bus lines 56 and 79 from Schuman to Maelbeek as of Monday, 2 March.

Meanwhile, the connection between buses 12, 21, and 60 with metro lines 1 and 5 will be possible at Maelbeek instead of Schuman.

A map with an overview of the new Brussels transport network is available online.

