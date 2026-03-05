Angry locals disrupt MP visit to endangered Midi Palace

Several Brussels citizen movements staged a protest on Thursday morning at the Midi Palace in Brussels, disrupting a political visit to the site.
The groups, including BRAL, i-EB, ARAU, and Europa Nostra, protested against the lack of genuine consultation over the internal dismantling of the heritage building on Stalingrad Avenue.
Brussels MPs had convened at the Midi Palace to discuss redevelopment plans, which involve its internal dismantling to accommodate a new tram line. The construction was initially linked to Metro Line 3 but was abandoned under the Dilliès administration.
Protesters criticised the visit, describing it as an exercise in placating consciences while excluding citizens.
They highlighted that shopkeepers in the palace, local residents, and sports clubs — those who breathe life into the area — were not consulted. "The democracy in Brussels seems to operate without truly listening to its citizens," they remarked.
The citizen groups expressed concerns over what they see as a dismissive attitude towards residents. They condemned the dismantling of the palace and feared long-term disruptions caused by continuous construction projects in the area.
The movements are calling for urgent improvements to the living conditions of residents. They demand a public roundtable discussion, full disclosure of related projects and studies, and transparency on promised regional budgets.
"You cannot dismantle a palace without engaging those who bring it to life. Respecting democracy is not optional; it is an obligation," the groups stated.
