Trams 4 and 10 resume service in Saint-Gilles

A tram of Brussels' public transport company STIB-MIVB, Thursday, 19 September 2024, in Brussels. Credit: Belga/ Eric Lalmand

Tram traffic on lines 4 and 10 resumed on Monday at 15:40 between Gare du Midi and Berkendael stop, after the interruption caused by a release of smoke in the Horta pre-metro station in Saint-Gilles.

Firefighters located the source of the fire in a horizontal utility shaft within the station, according to their spokesperson, Walter Derieuw. The fire was extinguished around 14:20. Emergency services believe the fire involved the belongings of a homeless person.

Horta station was closed earlier in the day, around 14:00, due to the smoke. A large emergency response was deployed to the scene, including numerous firefighters and police officers.

A security perimeter was also established in the area, leading to the closure of Chaussée de Waterloo at the Saint-Gilles barrier, near the station.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters ventilated the premises and checked for carbon monoxide levels. These checks allowed service to resume on both tram lines.

Traffic on Chaussée de Waterloo had reopened earlier.

