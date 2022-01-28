Saturday, January 29, 2022

Brussels metro stations will only play Belgian music on Monday

Friday, January 28, 2022
By  Maïthé Chini
Credit: STIB

On Monday 31 January, Brussels public transport company STIB will play an all-Belgian music playlist in its metro stations, to kick off the Belgian Music Week.

The playlist is compiled by the Belgian World Music Network, and commuters will be able to hear this tribute to Belgian artists in all Brussels metro stations on Monday from 7:00 to 22:00.

“Brussels, like STIB, is a mosaic of cultures, and every day, public transport users on their route are immersed in the richness of this multicultural mix,” the company said in a press release.

The playlist concerns “wordwide music” that was produced in Belgium. To allow as many people as possible to enjoy its playlist, STIB will make it available on Spotify.

Via STIB’s Vibes platform, everyone can also enjoy the musical atmosphere in the metro, whether they are on the road or at home. For events or special occasions, such as the Eurovision Song Contest, Valentine’s Day or in memory of deceased artists, STIB regularly plays thematic playlists in the metro stations.

Brussels metro stations will only play Belgian music on Monday
