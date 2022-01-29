Saturday, January 29, 2022

Nearly 600 complaints about uninhabitable buildings in Brussels last year

Photo by Helen Lyons/The Brussels Times

A total of 598 complaints were filed in 2021 about a property that was uninhabitable in the Brussels Region.

The many inspections of the various properties that were in poor condition ultimately led to more than 200 rental bans, Belga News Agency reports.

The number of inspections tripled last year due to an increase in personnel: a total of 1,226 inspections were carried out.

The complaints filed throughout the year are an important source for the housing services to take action.

Unsafe homes with improper natural lighting and windows

In 2021, there were 363 notices of default, 135 decisions to immediately ban rentals and 109 decisions to ban rentals after notices of default.

The main issues found were a lack of safety of the electrical installations, deficiencies in ventilation, natural lighting, the state of the windows, the safety of the gas installations and humidity.

Additionally, 127 homes were still declared compliant after formal notice, 161 compliance certificates were issued and 87 compliance certificates were refused.

The figures were obtained by Brussels MP Bianca Debaets after a question to the competent Brussels Minister for Housing Nawal Ben Hamou.

