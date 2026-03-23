Several tram lines disrupted in Brussels

STIB/MIVB logo on a tram. Credit: Belga/Laurie Dieffembacq

Six tram lines in Brussels were disrupted on Monday morning due to a faulty pantograph, an element that conveys a current to a tram from overhead wires, according to public transport operator STIB/MIVB.

The tram services in the capital have since gradually resumed.

Lines 62 and 93 were the first to resume service, followed by a partial resumption of lines 25 and 55.

The services on tram line 4 between Brussels North Station and Lemonnier, tram line 10 between Masui and Lemonnier, and tram lines 25 and 55 have also gradually resumed.

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