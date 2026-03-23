Monday 23 March 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Several tram lines disrupted in Brussels

Monday 23 March 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Several tram lines disrupted in Brussels
STIB/MIVB logo on a tram. Credit: Belga/Laurie Dieffembacq

Six tram lines in Brussels were disrupted on Monday morning due to a faulty pantograph, an element that conveys a current to a tram from overhead wires, according to public transport operator STIB/MIVB.

The tram services in the capital have since gradually resumed.

Lines 62 and 93 were the first to resume service, followed by a partial resumption of lines 25 and 55.

The services on tram line 4 between Brussels North Station and Lemonnier, tram line 10 between Masui and Lemonnier, and tram lines 25 and 55 have also gradually resumed.

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