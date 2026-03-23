Workplace discrimination denounced in Brussels demonstration

A rally organised by CSC-Diversite in Brussels to highlight discrimination in the workplace, just a few days ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on Monday 23 March 2026. BELGA PHOTO DAVID DE MATTEIS

Around one hundred people protested in central Brussels on Monday against workplace discrimination, particularly racial discrimination.

The demonstration was organised by the Christian trade union CSC to highlight the importance of diversity in society and express concern about racism in Belgian workplaces.

The event began at approximately 10:30 and featured two distinct processions. The first consisted of participants dressed in black with stern expressions and was accompanied by unsettling music meant to symbolise the influence of far-right militias marching in certain European cities.

The second procession followed immediately after and presented a stark contrast. This group, vibrant and colourful, marched through Brussels to upbeat music, representing the diversity within society.

"These demonstrators embody real societal diversity, promoting sharing, solidarity, and openness," said Malika Borbouse, Diversity Officer at CSC.

She added: "A society without diversity means women unable to work and entire populations being forced out. It’s catastrophic."

According to CSC Diversité, racism is the most prevalent form of workplace discrimination. Data from Unia, the Interfederal Centre for Equal Opportunities, indicates the labour market is disproportionately affected, with around 26% of all discrimination cases reported last year involving workplace issues.

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