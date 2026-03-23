Brussels budget gets the green light from finance committee

Flags pictured at the oath ceremony during a plenary session of the Brussels parliament in Brussels. Credit: Belga

The Finance Committee of the Brussels Parliament has approved the budget for 2026, with the majority voting against the opposition.

The vote followed a week of committee meetings, during which Budget Minister Dirk De Smedt presented the overall figures, and each minister explained their departmental responsibilities.

The nine-month budget for 2026 shows a deficit of €957 million, remaining below the €1 billion limit set by the coalition agreement.

Revenue is projected at €6.622 billion, while expenditures amount to €7.613 billion, resulting in an initial deficit of €992 million. After adjustments, including €35 million in underutilisation, the final deficit totals €957 million.

The plenary session will review the budget on Friday, aiming to give the Brussels Region a full-fledged budget starting 1 April, following five rounds of provisional funding spanning three years.

The parliament will also examine the next provisional funding for the Common Community Commission.

The United College, representing the Brussels government on bicommunal matters like child benefits and homelessness prevention, has submitted a final tranche of provisional allocations for April and May, pending a complete budget for these responsibilities.

Related News