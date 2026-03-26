What to do in Brussels this weekend: 27 - 29 March

Credit: The Brussels Times

Although the sun will likely desert us for most of the weekend, there's always something to do in Brussels. If you are looking for a selection of great ideas and activities, look no further.

From chocolate tastings, science and jazz concerts to documentaries, exhibitions or a good laugh, The Brussels Times can help you make the most of being out and about in the Belgian capital.

Art, music and culture

River Jazz Festival, various locations in Brussels, until Saturday 28 March

Three of Brussels' best music venues – Theatre Marni, Jazz Station and Le Senghor – will host 16 concerts and exhibitions for the annual River Jazz Festival.

Emerging talents rub shoulders with the big names, and artists from Brussels, Belgium and beyond come together during this exhilarating festival. Don't forget your dancing shoes!

Find more information here.

Millenium Documentary Film Festival, various locations in Brussels, Thursday 26 March to Friday 3 April

The 'Millenium Documentary Film Festival' is coming back to Brussels' screens, presenting international documentaries that tackle sustainable development targets, addressing global issues from an artistic perspective.

This year's edition brings together about 50 films from around the world, combining documentaries and, for the first time, fiction films. By crossing these genre boundaries, the festival wants to explore singular narratives where reality and creation meet.

Find more information here.

Motherhood exhibition, GC Den Dam in Auderghem, until Friday 27 March

The exhibition on motherhood combines people's stories, Belgian images of childbirth equipment used over the years, family photographs from the heritage archive, and other images linked to motherhood.

Part of the Vrouwenlente initiative, the images have been selected and contextualised by art historian Pauline Vranckx, who is currently working on the ‘Designing Motherhood’ exhibition at the Design Museum Gent.

Find more information here.

Top Shelf Comedy, La Plume Persée, Saturday 28 March

The Side Splitters Comedy Club Brussels is organising "a premium showcase" of the sharpest English-language comedy, in Brussels and beyond. Think of it as comedy's top-shelf selection: smooth, bold, and guaranteed to leave you grinning.

The line-up includes Dutch rising star Sjoerd Scott, Estonian comedian Ann Vaida, and a handful of supporting acts from all over the world. From fresh takes to laugh-out-loud stories, each act brings something unique to the table.

Find more information here.

Out and about

24 Hours of Bois de la Cambre, Bois de la Cambre, Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 March

Hop on your bike for the 24 Hours of Bois de la Cambre, which has been transformed into a giant takeoff runway with the help of numerous volunteers from all walks of life.

Attracting nearly 13,000 participants each year, this is the largest annual gathering of youth movements in Belgium. The wood's central kiosk becomes a floating rallying point, where you can stop for encouragement before heading back out onto the circuit.

Find more information here.

Brussels Gourmand, various places in Brussels, Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 March

Everyone knows that Brussels is the capital of chocolate, but which chocolatier should you recommend to taste truly exceptional chocolate? Discover 10 chocolate-filled addresses over the weekend, and find out for yourself.

Brussels Gourmand allows you to meet artisan chocolatiers in their shops, taste pralines and other sweet delights for free, chat directly with the artisans, and at some places even discover the different stages of production. The tour is free, but registration is required.

Find out more information here.

Printemps des Sciences, ULB - Campus Solbosch, until Sunday 29 March

Every year in early spring, the French Community of Belgium holds a science awareness week. Over the past decade, it has become the leading event in the field of scientific literacy and culture.

From interactive exhibitions, laboratories and workshops, to science discovery activities for the youngest children – the aim is to help the young and old discover the contributions of science and its practical applications.

Find out more information here.

Last chance

BANAD Festival, various places in Brussels, until Sunday 29 March

Have you always wanted to see some of Brussels' Art Nouveau and Art Deco buildings from the inside? The BANAD Festival is offering guided tours of the interiors of around 60 buildings that are usually closed to the public.

The festival's tenth edition offers around 20 themed tours that can be followed on foot or by bike, as well as talks and activities for the whole family.

Find more information here.