Wednesday, February 2, 2022

WiFi to be rolled out in all Brussels secondary schools by 2024

Wednesday, February 2, 2022
By  Helen Lyons
WiFi to be rolled out in all Brussels secondary schools by 2024
Credit: Belga

All secondary school students in Brussels will be able to connect to WiFi on campus by 2024, thanks to €5.2 million in funding from the European recovery plan.

The plan for the digitisation of the Brussels schools was named “Mijn school gaat digitaal,” or “My school goes digital,” and was designed by Brussels Minister for Digitalisation Bernard Clerfayt to consist of two pillars.

The first is to provide students with necessary information technology and the second is the installation of WiFi in schools.

Related Posts

“In just a few years’ time, digital technology has penetrated into all areas of our society,” Clerfayt said in a statement.

“Schools are no exception. It is therefore urgent to ensure secure internet access. All the more so because digital technology in schools offers numerous advantages for both pupils and teachers.”

New IT equipment for schools

Schools have the opportunity to choose IT equipment worth €6,250, which includes laptops, tablets, projectors and other materials. After four years, the equipment becomes school property.

In terms of Wifi connections, the goal is for every school to have 8-11 hotspots with which the students can access the internet.

Credit: Belga

The first project was awarded to the Centre for Informatics for the Brussels Region (CIBG).

“With ‘My school goes digital’, we ensure that schools are sufficiently equipped to teach and learn digital skills,” said Nicolas Locoge, Director-General at the CIBG.

“In this way, the young people of today are optimally prepared to actively participate in tomorrow’s digital society.”

Latest News

Pandemic had more impact on well-being than financial crisis
Anderlecht’s plan for car-free neighbourhoods
Belgian university discovers potential treatment for incurable cancer
‘Widespread abuse of sick notes’: Covid absences on work floor are peaking
WiFi to be rolled out in all Brussels secondary schools by 2024
South Africa ‘cracks code’ of Covid vaccine, working on patent-free version
Belgium in Brief: Let the good times roll (soon?)
New tariff structure could see people using little electricity pay €100 more
Brussels thieves suspected of selling stolen cars on international market
Police seize drugs, snakes and lizard from Zelzate house
Police shut down party with up to 300 attendees at illegal club in Brussels
Belgium Uncomplicated: ‘Teleworking goes hand-in-hand with wellbeing’
Decision on booster shot for teenagers in Belgium delayed again
Belgium struggling to meet demand for donor sperm

Copyright © 2021 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.