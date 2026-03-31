Brad Pitt spotted filming in Brussels park

Brad Pitt filming in Spa in 2024. This week, he was seen filming in Cinquantenaire Park. Credit: Belga/The Brussels Times

Hollywood star Brad Pitt was seen in Cinquantenaire Park on Monday filming his new movie, The Riders.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, Cinquantenaire Park was closed all day on Monday to accommodate the film crew. A notice was put up on the gates of the park warning people that the park would be “exceptionally closed from 05:00 to 19:00.

A crew member told La Dernière Heure that the closure “was related to a large-scale production starring Pitt”. Filming was reportedly concentrated in and around the Royal Museum of Art and History, in the middle of the park.

Pitt, 62, was also seen filming in the Netherlands last week, with parts of the canal around the Heregracht in Amsterdam closed off.

The Riders, which is directed by Edward Berger, is based on a novel by Tim Winton. Pitt plays the role of an Australian man whose wife vanishes. He travels around Europe with his young daughter in search of his wife.

Pitt was last in Belgium in 2024 to film F1, which was shot in Spa.

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