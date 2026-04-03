No Easter plans yet? Where to go for brunch in Brussels

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Many Belgians' favourite thing to do during the festive Easter days is celebrating by bringing their family and friends around the table with a delicious brunch.

From Easter egg hunts and family fun to finer dining, find all our recommendations on the best Easter brunches in the Belgian capital below.

La Fabbrica

Nestled in the heart of the Tour & Taxis neighbourhood is the bustling La Fabbrica – one of Brussels' most beloved brunch venues.

This Sunday, La Fabbrica is going all out with an entire day of festive fun; children can play, parents can relax and everyone enjoys a great brunch.

Avenue du Port 86C, 1000 Brussels. Find more information here.

Café Wiltcher's

Celebrate Easter in style with a refined and festive brunch at Café Wiltcher’s. From 12:00 to 15:00, the Café is offering a generous selection of seasonal delights in a warm and elegant atmosphere, perfect for gathering with family and friends.

Enjoy the soothing sounds of live music by Mister Mo as you savour your brunch, complemented by a welcoming aperitif included in the experience. There will also be an Easter egg hunt on offer for children.

Avenue Louise 71, 1000 Brussels. €75 per person, €37.50 for under 12s. Find more information here.

Warwick Grand-Place Brussels

The Bubbles Brunch at Warwick Grand-Place Brussels' offers an abundant buffet of pastries, hot dishes and fresh fruit from 12:30 – all perfectly complemented by bubbles.

On top of this, their brunch is even accompanied by live background music – the ideal way to enjoy a long weekend.

Rue Duquesnoy 5, 1000 Brussels. €64 per person for breakfast and unlimited bubbles, €32 discount for children under 12 years and free for children under three. Find more information here.

The Iris

To celebrate the Easter season, The Iris restaurant is organising a festive brunch on Sunday: guests can go from the 'Superfoods & Smoothie Bar' and the 'Spring Garden' to highlight delicious asparagus and other fresh flavours of the season, to the refined 'Oyster Corner' for a touch of indulgence.

Meat lovers can enjoy a herb-crusted roasted leg of lamb, while the Eggs Benedict station offers a timeless brunch classic. And don't skip the unforgettable Chocolate Workshop. This brunch also includes one glass of kombucha or Champagne.

Boulevard de Waterloo 38, 1000 Bruxelles. €85 per person. Find more information here.

Hotel Amigo

The BoCConi restaurant in the luxury Hotel Amigo is reinventing its traditional Pranzo della Domenica for a special Easter edition: this Sunday's menu combines a traditional Italian Sunday buffet with treats created by world-renowned chocolatiers, whose works are on display at this year's Art Deco-themed Bel'Oeuf exhibition.

For Easter, savour classic roasted lamb, broad bean purée and the iconic Colomba di Pasqua, alongside other timeless dishes made for sharing, a true festive Italian Sunday feast.

Rue de l'Amigo 1, 1000 Brussels. €95 per person. Find more information here.