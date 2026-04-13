Shooting outside Saint-Gilles restaurant, no injuries

The scene of the shooting in Saint-Gilles on 13 April 2026. Credit: Maps

A shooting occurred in the early hours of Monday morning in Saint-Gilles, the Midi police zone confirmed a report by Sud Info.

The incident was reported to have taken place at around 04:00 on Chaussée de Forest, at the corner of Rue de Bosnia.

The shootings occurred near the Aldeia Velha restaurant, which was not believed to be the target. Reports suggest the nearby house on rue de Bosnie was the target.

At least eight bullets were fired, three of which smashed through the restaurant’s windows, fortunately closed at the time.

At the scene, a witness claimed to have heard someone shouting "police, police, police" just before the shots rang out.

Another mentioned a previous incident that occurred around mid-December 2025: with an explosion that had previously targeted the same house. Some suggest there could be a link to drug trafficking, reports Sud Info.

Sophie Dewaele, spokesperson for the local police district, confirmed the facts to Sud Info:

"On Rue de Bosnie in Saint-Gilles, the police attended the scene last night following a report of gunshots. On arrival, several bullet holes were found in the building’s façade. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing."

On Sunday night, an explosion and visible damage was heard by residents, targeting the front of a house on Rue de Prague, just a few streets away in Saint-Gilles.

The Fire Brigade authorities confirmed the report to The Brussels Times, but the causes of the fire and explosion are still to be determined.

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