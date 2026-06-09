'Bootcamp for rioters'? Defence Minister wants army training after Brussels protests

Police forces and protesters pictured at a protest gathering of teachers in front of the Federation Wallonia-Brussels parliament (Federation Wallonie-Bruxelles - Federatie Wallonie-Brussel), in Brussels, on Thursday 04 June 2026. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

Following the violent protests in Brussels against the education reforms in the French-speaking Community, Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) has spoken out in favour of sending young unruly protesters to an army bootcamp.

While introducing mandatory military service for all young people is currently not on the cards in Belgium, the focus is on the voluntary military service programme starting in September. However, Francken is not ruling out other options.

"Too many young people in Brussels have completely lost their way," Francken said on VTM News in response to a question about last week's violent demonstrations in Brussels. He added that the Belgian military is already offering a programme, called #Reboot4You, to get young people back on track in terms of discipline, structure, and civic responsibility.

"These are young people who have dropped out of school, who do not really know what to do with their lives. We are already offering them this reboot camp within that programme," said Francken. "We have been doing this for years, with great success."

If the Federal Government wants to expand that programme, Francken said the Defence Ministry can look into it. "We can incorporate even more drill, even more discipline for some of those young people who are completely out of control. That, to me, is something worth discussing."

However, he stressed that this goes beyond the army, and also falls under youth services, for example, which is part of the Justice Ministry. "But we are ready to lend our support to a pilot project, for example."

What happened in Brussels?

On Thursday and Friday, repeated protests in Brussels against budget cuts in Belgium's French-language education system got out of hand: the police deployed water cannons, used tear gas – including against minors – and arrested dozens of people.

Brussels Police Chief Michel Goovaerts emphasised that "rioters hijacked the demonstration" and that the police had no choice but to intervene when things got out of control. Fires were started, barricades were erected with bicycles and e-scooters, the doors of the parliament were smashed in and a Carrefour Express was looted.

Police are focused on apprehending the troublemakers, said Goovaerts: "We have made about 30 arrests, including – and it’s regrettable to say – a 13-year-old boy carrying a water bottle filled with gasoline."

A heavy-handed police response?

Photos and videos of the demonstrations have been posted online highlighting some questionable behaviour by some police officers. An internal investigation into the policing at the protests has been launched.

Footage shows an officer wearing the symbol Deus Vult (which means "God wills it" in Latin and was a battle cry of the Crusaders) on his riot gear. Other officers allegedly made sexist and transphobic insults, according to reports in Le Soir.

"We have heard police officers call young people ‘savages,’ 'little whores' (‘petites putes’), and ‘leftist scum’ (‘gauchiasses’). These are racist and sexist remarks reminiscent of the excesses of the far right," the organisations Mars Attacks, Parents Attacks, Students Attacks, and Ecoles en Lutte said in a statement.

Over the weekend, Brussels City Mayor Philippe Close (PS) announced the launch of an investigation into the conduct of several police officers during the protests, Le Soir reports.

"An internal investigation is being launched into the conduct of those officers," Victor Kanyanzira, Close's spokesperson, confirmed to Bruzz. "The behaviour of a very small number of employees must not lead to the discrediting of this extremely difficult profession and of those who practice it with professionalism. This profession, too, deserves respect."

'Disproportionate violence'

On Friday, the French-speaking Human Rights League had already condemned the "disproportionate violence" the police had used against minors.

According to them, the police should have acted with greater restraint. "The police used water cannons, tear gas, and randomly beat demonstrators with batons. In response to this violence, teachers had to form a human chain to protect their students," the organisation said.

The police responded that the use of water cannons had been necessary to extinguish small fires and that emergency responders attempting to put out the fires were being attacked.

Meanwhile, the collectives 'Mars Attacks', 'Parents Attacks', and 'Ecole en Lutte' condemned the police action on social media Sunday morning, and called for a peaceful demonstration on Monday at Place Poelaert.

"We want a peaceful demonstration with the broadest possible support against any form of violence toward young people," they said. "We refuse to accept that young people are treated as a threat when they exercise their democratic rights. We refuse to accept that students are silenced by fear."

Related News