Whit Monday: what’s open in Brussels?...

Restaurants, museums and shopping malls are some of the venues which will remain open in Brussels on Pentecost Monday. Credit: Unsplash

Whit Monday falls on 1 June this year, marking this month’s first weekday bank holiday, as many employees get to spend it away from the office.

Here is what will be open and closed in Brussels on 1 June, as well as some places outside the city open for a visit.

Most banks and public administration offices will be closed today, and no mail or packages will be distributed by the post.

Some postal services will, however, be available in certain shops offering the service, such as a number of supermarket chains which will remain open today.

Major food retailers such as Carrefour and Delhaize will keep some of their shops open today following Sunday opening in areas like Flagey, Saint-Gilles and the city centre.

The majority of shops in the city’s major shopping lanes, such as Rue Neuve and Avenue de la Toison d’Or will remain shut on Monday, as will large shopping malls such as Docks Bruxsel and City 2.

Compared to last year, when many restaurants and cafés remained open, several will be shut this Monday, as they wait to hear whether they will be allowed to reopen when the next phase-out stage begins on 8 June.

Those relieved from their teleworking duties may still be able to eat out, as many restaurants have opted to stay open but only for take-out.

Recently allowed to reopen under strict conditions, several museums will remain shut today, including popular tourist draws like the Horta Museum all museums or the Magritte Museum, which like the other museums in the Royal Museums of Fine Arts group, will remain shut this Whit Monday.

Whit Monday also coincides with the post-lockdown reopening of the city’s iconic Atomium site, which on Monday morning opened back up to visitors, one of the first being Princess Astrid.

Outside Brussels, the Botanical Garden of Meise will be open as well as the ZOO Planckendael, with visitors required to book in advance for both sites.

Public pools remain closed, but gyms and other sports club have been allowed to reopen under strict conditions. Alternatively, many of Brussels’ parks and green spaces are also open for a socially-distanced stroll.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times