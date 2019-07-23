Reception centre for female migrants to open in Brussels

A reception facility will open in Brussels in the near future to respond to the needs of migrant women and children, according to reports on local media on Tuesday.

The construction of the new “reception area” was included in the coalition agreement of the newly-sworn in regional government, which said the facilities will open at an unspecified date but “in the very short term.”

The facilities will seek to meet the “fundamental” rights and necessities of these migrant populations in the city, such as ensure their access to housing and health care, according to Bruzz.

The agreement also pledges continued to support to the Porte d’Ulysse migrant reception centre and to double down on the fight against human trafficking.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times