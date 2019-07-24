 
Belgian Heatwave: STIB allows staff to wear shorts
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 24 July, 2019
Latest News:
Belgian Football union decides to appeal against FIFA...
Greening the city, an idea that sparks both...
“Forests are the green lungs of our planet”...
Boris Johnson becomes the new British Prime Minister...
Belgian heatwave: high levels of ozone expected on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 24 July 2019
    Belgian Football union decides to appeal against FIFA fine
    Greening the city, an idea that sparks both enthusiasm and scepticism
    “Forests are the green lungs of our planet”
    Boris Johnson becomes the new British Prime Minister
    Belgian heatwave: high levels of ozone expected on Thursday
    Flemish mobility minister urges Brussels to approve bus-tram
    Belgian Heatwave: STIB allows staff to wear shorts
    Nuclear reactor Doel 3 restarted earlier than expected
    Belgian heatwave: what to expect on Thursday
    Chaos at Midi: major delays to Thalys, TGV and Eurostar
    Belgian heatwave: fire warning issued for Flemish forests and nature reserves
    Tomorrowland: 24 drug dealers arrested, 231 people caught with drugs
    Midi Fair will only open at 17:00 due to the heatwave
    Facebook fixes bug allowing strangers to speak to children
    Belgium in Brief: Drink more water, railway strike and ways to beat the heat
    How Brussels reunited a stolen bike with its owner
    E-scooters: ‘no-parking zones’ to be announced in September
    Belgian heatwave: six million trees needed to make cities more liveable
    Bruges goes dark: street lighting fails due to a technical defect
    Man who groped minor at Brussels funfair to remain under arrest
    View more

    Belgian Heatwave: STIB allows staff to wear shorts

    Wednesday, 24 July 2019
    Credit: © Belga

    Brussels transport operator STIB has broken convention and allowed staff to wear shorts to work until Friday, the company announced.

    While the STIB uniform does not include shorts, “all drivers are exceptionally allowed to wear their shorts, at least until Friday,” said spokeswoman An Van Hamme

    However, with temperatures up to 38.9 degrees on Wednesday – and possibly higher on Thursday – this isn’t the only thing STIB is doing to help drivers and customers beat the heat.

    “We always use as many vehicles with air conditioning as possible in the summer,” explained Van Hamme. “The timetable is somewhat wider during the summer holidays, so we can move with vehicles.”

    All buses now have air conditioning, three-quarters of the trams too, but the same cannot be said for the metro.

    The underground system has no air conditioning for passengers and only gives it to the driver on the modern trains operating on the 1 and 5 lines.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job