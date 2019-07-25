 
Brussels’ greens mourn councillor killed in paraglider crash in Switzerland
Thursday, 25 July, 2019
    Brussels’ greens mourn councillor killed in paraglider crash in Switzerland

    Thursday, 25 July 2019
    Credit: Régionale ECOLO Bruxelles/ Facebook

    Vincent Molenberg, leader of the bilingual green party group of the Brussels municipality of Auderghem, was killed in a paraglider crash in Switzerland on Monday, party representatives announced Thursday.

    “It is with immense sadness that we announce the brutal passing of Vincent Molenberg in an accident on July 22 in Switzerland,” the Auderghem section of the Écolo-Groen party announced on Facebook.

    Reports that a Belgian man had been killed after crashing his paraglider in a valley in the Swiss Alps emerged on Tuesday, but the identity of the politician, dead at 47, was confirmed in local media on Thursday.

    C'est avec une immense tristesse que nous avons appris le décès accidentel de Vincent Molenberg survenu ce weekend en…

    Posted by Régionale ECOLO Bruxelles on Thursday, July 25, 2019

    Municipal authorities offered their condolences to Molenberg’s family and relatives in a statement published on the municipality’s website.

    The Ecolo-Groen group said Molenberg’s role during post-election negotiations had helped the party acquire a majority, and said that information about a coming wake would be announced at a later date.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

