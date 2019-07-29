Brussels tunnel partially shut down until end of summer

As planned works to renovate Tunnel Rogier enter a new phase, the tunnel’s vehicle lanes in the direction of Midi will remain shut down to traffic until the end of August.

With the lanes shut from July 27 until August 31, cars driving through the tunnel in the direction of Midi will be deviated to the lanes in the direction of Basilique, where works have just been completed.

The summer renovations are being carried out as the first step to prepare the tunnel for an extensive overhaul of its infrastructure, which is set to kick off in 2023.

According to Brussels Mobility, the ongoing renovations are meant to repair the deteriorating cement infrastructure of the tunnel and to improve electronic equipment, such as accident-detecting devices.

Works are expected to last well through the summer, with the next stage, which is expected to close down the tunnel in both directions, set to start on September 1 and last until September 30.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times