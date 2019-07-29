 
Brussels 4G network will be saturated by 2022, says telecom federation
Monday, 29 July, 2019
    Brussels 4G network will be saturated by 2022, says telecom federation

    Monday, 29 July 2019

    The 4G network will be saturated in Brussels by 2022, according to projections by Telecom Operators Federation, Agoria. 

    If Brussels infrastructure doesn’t change, the city’s mobile networks will be completely overloaded within the next three years, the federation warns.

    Adding new antennas could be a solution, according to an anonymous expert. But in practice it is very difficult to find new sites to install antennas, considering urban restrictions, the difficulty in convincing owners to rent a location and civic opposition.

    According to Agoria’s projections, early 2020 the congestion will extend to Louise and Arts-Loi.

    By 2021, the red alert will gain territory: The Pentagone and European district will be paralyzed and then much of Saint-Gilles, Forest, Saint-Josse, Ixelles, Etterbeek, Molenbeek, Anderlecht, Schaerbeek, which are the most populated communes in Brussels.

    By 2022, the entire territory of the Brussels Region mobile networks will be virtually congested, according to the projections. Only a few small or non-urbanized areas like the Soignes forest, the western side of Anderlecht (Neerpede), parts of Neder-overHembeek Haren would be spared.

    The Brussels Times

